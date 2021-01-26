William Littleton

William Richard Littleton, 73, of Olive Hill, passed away Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 22, 1947, in Lewis County, a son of the late William Tom and Lydia Littleton.
William was of strong Christian faith and enjoyed attending church, spending time with his family, being outdoors, and telling stories of days gone by. He always had a kind word and a smile for everyone.
William is survived by his loving wife 51 years, Wanda Littleton; two daughters, Pamela Wells (Jeff) of Olive Hill, and Tammy Bumgardner (Jody) of Hillsboro; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Avery Littleton and Bobby Littleton, both of Vanceburg, Charles Homer Littleton (Frankie) of Laurel, Indiana, Ralph Littleton and Kenneth Littleton, both of Olive Hill. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Littleton and Linda Carroll.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill with Bro. Hansel Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Stamper Cemetery at Olive Hill.
Friends may visit from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill.
Pallbearers will be Avery Littleton, Chris Littleton, Ralph Littleton, Jessie Nolen and Shawn Douglas. Tanner Littleton, Jeff Well and Jody Bumgardner will serve as honorary pallbearers.