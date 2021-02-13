William Frank Clark, 69, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born July 11, 1951, in Lewis County, a son of the late Chesley and Margaret Woods Clark.
William was a logger and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by three sons, Billy Clark (April Moore), Bobby Clark (Dawane), and Chad Clark (Bailey), all of Garrison; two daughters, Tammy Staggs (Jason) of Vanceburg and Carol Staggs (Wayson) of Garrison; one sister, Mary Rupe of Bucyrus, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
William was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Fetters Clark; one son, Timothy Howard Clark; two grandchildren, Colton Howard and Kelsie Clark; two brothers, Mikinley Clark and Jack Clark; and two sisters, Hannah Cooper and Bessie Clark.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison with Bro. Curtis Cordle officiating. Burial will follow in Spy Run Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m Monday, February 15, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Billy Clark, Bobby Clark, Chad Clark, Phillip Rupe, Jason Rupe and Caleb Staggs.