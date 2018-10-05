Wilbur Vernon Pence, 86, of Portsmouth, Ohio, a former Vanceburg resident, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Southern Ohio Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Wilbur was born at Quincy December 25, 1931, to the late Kinard and Alice Redman Pence.
He worked as a crane operator for the LTV Steel Mill in Michigan for 30 years and worked for Licking Valley as a driver for two years. He was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church.
Wilbur was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include a brother, Norman (Janice) Pence of Finley, Ohio; two nieces; two nephews; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Pence and Shirley in infancy; and two brothers, Jerry Pence and Ralph Lee Pence.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Michael Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park at Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Visitation will be Monday October 8, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Jack Prater, Tony Gaydos, Bill Tom Stone, Rob Kennard, and Danny Enix.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.