Wanda Hartzer

Wanda R. Hartzer, 78, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born at Vanceburg on October 17, 1942, a daughter of the late George and Kathern (Hauck) White, and on July 27, 1974, she married her loving husband, Robert Hartzer.
Wanda was a member of Marion Road Church of Christ in Bucyrus, Ohio. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling, as well as going shopping and out to eat.
She is survived by her daughters, Jody (Doug) Scheff, Kathy (Kenny) McCann, and Dee (Vickie) Hartzer; her brothers, Arnold (Helen) White and Lynn “Bud” (Margie) White; her sister-in-law, Pat Stone; her grandchildren, Rickey, Katie, Kirsten, Kolby, and Lily; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Kathern; her daughter, Cevia Bloomfield; her sisters, Evelyn and Corrine White; and her great-grandson, Emmett.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Boyd Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens in Marion.