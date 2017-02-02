With family members by his side, Walter “Joe” Boyd of Mansfield, Ohio, peacefully went home to be with his Savior on Monday, January 30, 2017, at Majora Lane Nursing Facility in Millersburg, Ohio, after a long battle with dementia.
Joe was born January 27, 1935, in Vanceburg and then, as he put it – learned reading, writing, and Route 23 – and moved to Mansfield to find better opportunities where he later retired from General Motors.
Joe is survived by his children, spouse, sister, grandkids, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Joe or “Saddle” as he was nicknamed, lived life one day at a time as it came to him. He would always say you are only as old as you think you are and he lived his life as an 18-year-old kid.
He loved going “back home” to Kentucky and would take many of his friends to ride ATVs on the trails. Joe also loved motorcycles and rode his various Harleys from coast to coast.
He never met a stranger and could work his way in and out of any situation life presented to him. Everybody that Joe ever met could tell you a funny story about him and he loved to make people laugh. He would tell jokes that nobody had ever heard, and he would also tell jokes you had heard but in a way that would make you laugh again and again. He was a one of a kind, and everybody loved Joe.
Over the years, Joe would say the phrase “Color Me Gone.” With that in mind, we love you and miss you already Dad, Joe, Saddle, Brother, Uncle, Papa. Our hearts are broken, but with a life full of memories to color with, we “Color You Gone.”
The family will have a memorial with family and friends in Vanceburg this spring.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Life Care Hospice in Millersburg, Ohio.