Virginia Mae Gardner Brothers, 75, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday evening, October 2, 2017, at her home.
She was born April 1, 1942, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond W. and Elva Mae Fooce Gardner.
Virginia was retired from the Eagles Club and was a representative for Avon for 35 years. She was a dedicated wife, an avid Elvis fan, and enjoyed shopping, going to flea markets, She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by one son, Raymond Leslie Brothers of Bay Minnette, Alabama; one daughter, Phyllis Brothers of Portsmouth, Ohio; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, George Gardner of Bucyrus, Ohio; and four sisters, Francis Tackett of Garrison, Nancy Altvater of Vanceburg, Betty Vanbuskesk of Meeker, Ohio, and Ellen Baldwin Slaven of Pocatello, Idaho. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Brothers, and one brother, Luther Gardner.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Ben Collier officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Northeast Cemetery in Greenup County.
Friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. Until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
