James Tracy Wright, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, May, 10, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Tracy was born in Lewis County on August 18, 1947, a son of the late Foley and Vestie Lawson Wright.
Tracy worked in Michigan for Fisher Body Company, and had worked in construction for many years. He briefly worked at Browning Manufacturing in Maysville. Tracy loved the outdoors, going camping with his family and working in his garden. He was a loving father and great husband. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing Gotcha with family and friends.
Left to cherish Tracy’s memories are his wife of 54 years, Lora Flinders Wright, whom he married May 28, 1966; two daughters, Greta (Kenneth) Applegate of Tollesboro and Connie Wright of Vanceburg; two sons, Timmy Lee (Sheryl) Wright and James “Slugger” (Stephanie) Wright, both of Vanceburg; a brother, Lawrence Wright of Fleming County; 15 grandchildren, Tim Jr., Jessica, Shania, Kelly, Jennifer, Miriam, Alexus, Sarah, Nikki, Emily, Jamie, Tracy, Leslie, James III, and Luke; and eight great-grandchildren, Roxanne, Jazlynn, Macy, Chance, Holt, Justice, Noble, and Destiny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eddie James Wright; two brothers, Paul, Howard and Charles Wright; and two sisters, Lula Mae Riley, and Goldie Thoroughman.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Happy Hollow Union Church with Bro. Brian Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Happy Hollow Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Pallbearers will be Tim Wright Jr., James Wright Jr., DeWayne Sexton, Kenneth Applegate, Harlan Scott, Spencer Cash, and Johnny Wright.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.