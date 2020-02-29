Tonda Gilbert

Tonda Lee Sparks Gilbert, 72, of South Shore, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, surrounded by family.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on December 9, 1947, a daughter of Juanita Hamilton Lee and the late Nigel Eugene Sparks.
Tonda was an assistant for Dr. Collins in South Shore for 20 years and attended the First Church of the Nazarene at South Shore.
Survivors include her husband, George Gilbert; one son, George (Angi) Gilbert Jr. of South Shore; one daughter, Terri (John) Terry of South Shore; a granddaughter, Asia Terry of South Shore; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Norman Potter and Rev. David Robirds officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery at South Shore.
Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon until the hour of services Sunday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.