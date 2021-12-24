James W. “Tom” McCane, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Tom was born at Vanceburg on July 31, 1930, a son of the late Henry Scott and Ermal Josephine Kennedy McCane. Tom, in his earlier years, worked for Dominion Electric Company in Mansfield, Ohio, and Ohio Stove Company in Portsmouth, Ohio. Later working for Browning Manufacturing Company in Maysville for over 20 years. Tom loved to play his fiddle for family members who would take part and join in with their guitars. Tom was a tinkerer, always working on cars, appliances, or whatever needed to be worked on around the house. He was a member of Clarksburg Christian Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean conflict. Most of all he loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Tom’s memories will be cherished by his six sons, Mark (Sherry) McCane, Greg (Claudia) McCane, Jeff (Michelle) McCane, and Chris McCane of Vanceburg, Keith McCane of Morehead, and Steve (Cindy) McCane of Sumter, South Carolina; a sister, Markie Caseman of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren, Anthony McCane, Autumn (Drew) Smith, Devin McCane, Eric Poynter, Dalton McCane, Zachary McCane, Kaleb McCane, and Sydney McCane; and 13 great-grandchildren, Drey, Kemp, Reece, Finn, Piper, Cruz, Kash, Ethan, Emely, Tegan, Korbyn, Jase, and Brantley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Pearl Moore McCane, in 2018; two sons, Kevin McCane and Kyle McCane; a sister, Naomi Walje; and three brothers, Jude McCane, Naman McCane, and Hank McCane.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Clarksburg Christian Church with Pastor Barry Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Clarksburg Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.