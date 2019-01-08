Timothy Joe Byrne, 63, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Survivors include his girlfriend and caregiver, Thelma Flippin of Quincy; one son Joey Byrne of Marion, Ohio; three brothers, Steve Byrne, Allen Byrne and Bill Bryne; one sister, Lola Watson; and a nephew, Tommy Schoffner.
He was born in Ashland, a son of the late George and Irene Hall Byrne and was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Byrne, and a brother, Bob Byrne.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore is in charge of arrangements.