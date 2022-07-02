Timothy Chad Wright, 50, of Somerset, entered his eternal life on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
He was born at Lorain, Ohio, on December 24, 1971, a son of Pamela Lowe Wright (Gary Barton) of Maysville and the late Lonnie Wright Sr.
Timothy attended Wrights Chapel Church. He enjoyed going to family get-togethers, eating, watching old movies, and having a morning cup of coffee. He loved to tell jokes and talk to his mother on the phone every Sunday evening. He especially enjoyed wearing his sports jacket and tie.
In addition to his mother, survivors include two brothers, Lonnie (Mary) Wright of Wallingford and Bryan (Amy) Wright of Vanceburg; two nephews, Jonathan (Hannah) Wright of Lexington and Seth Wright of Vanceburg; three nieces, Lacey (Jarrod) Lykins of Walton, Kelly (Seth) Fogleman of Tollesboro, and Kelsey Wright of Vanceburg; one great-niece, Mayson Jane Lykins of Lykins; and one great-nephew, Ford Montgomery Lykins of Walton. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and many cousins whom he loved dearly. He will also be missed by many caregivers which he had throughout the past 15 years in Somerset whom he adored.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Wright, and his grandmother, Mary Wright Weddington.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison with Bro. Kevin Cornette officiating. Burial will follow in Soldier Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Wright, Jonathan Wright, Bryan Wright, Seth Wright, Donnie Wright, and Seth Fogleman.
