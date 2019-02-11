Thomas Jefferson Dean, 64, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
He was born February 26, 1954, in Richwood, New Jersey, a son of the late George and Margaret Smith Dean.
Thomas enjoyed fishing, building things and spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by three sons, Steven Scott and Jonathan Scott, both of Vanceburg, and Charles Scott of Portsmouth, Ohio; two daughters, Pauletta Stone of Vanceburg, and Carman Scott of Rockford, Tennessee; two sisters, Barbara Davoren of Kansas City, Kansas, and Paula Munson of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Allen Dean II, and a sister, Peggy Weightman.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation or service.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.