In Loving Memory of Ted Carver: beloved father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend.
He left this life to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, September 18, 2017, surrounded by his friends and family.
Ted was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He attended Notre Dame High School and was a Lewis County High School graduate. Ted proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a very skilled electrician.
Ted was born May 1, 1947, one hour after his twin (Bo) to Gerela Belle (Hallman) and George Seigle Carver. He was delivered by Dr. Herb Bertram at the Carver’s home in Garrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jessica Dae; and two brothers, George Seigle II and John Michael. He had one deceased son, Todd Stratman.
Surviving are his faithful, loving twin brother, Jim Bo (Linda) Carver; a sister, Jennifer Belle (Greg) Sullivan; four nieces, Shelly (Dave) Lynch, Cathy (Dennis) Sowers, Jessica (Gerared) Fielder, and Lisa Maiocco; five nephews, Christopher (Kerri), Jon Michael, Greg II, Rob and Scott Sullivan; a step-son, George Stratman; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Lynda Byar was his faithful, loving companion who brought him great happiness for seven years.
The Bible says, “A friend loveth at all times.” Linda, David Bentley, Danny and LeeAnn Thornsberry, Cathy and Shelly demonstrated that most nobly.
His niece Shelly, A hospice nurse and director, left her home in South Carolina for a month to take care of and help Linda. Ted’s sister-in-law (Mike’s wife) came from Michigan twice to see Ted.
Thanks to the people of Garrison who came to sit on the porch with him in his last days. He loved the attention.
A special thank you to Hospice of Hope, Gaydos Funeral Home, and to all those who loved Ted.
Goodbye my sweet boy.
A memorial service will be set at a later date. Afterwords Ted will be laid to rest in Waring Cemetery in Garrison next to his parents, sister Jessica, and brothers, George and Mike.