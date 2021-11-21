Teddy Houston “Ted” Adams, 80, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Flemingsburg.
He was born September 19, 1941, in Lewis County, a son of the late Winifred Taft and Lula Pearl Mason Adams.
Ted was a Christian. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads and rocks, collecting marbles, fishing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by one son, Stan (Diana) Adams, of Tollesboro; two daughters, Teresa (Chris) Howell of Flemingsburg, and Trudy (Rodney) Doyle, of Wallingford; one brother, Roy Adams of Brooksville, Florida; two sisters, Joyce Truesdell of Tollesboro, and Jo Ann Crosby of Lewisburg; three grandchildren, Chelsea Howell, Stanley Bess, and Wade Adams; and six great-grandchildren. A host of other family and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Jenkins Adams, and two sisters, Fay Taylor and June Mason.
Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Mike Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of services Saturday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11819 Kentucky 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Stan Bess, Wade Adams, Devan Murphy, Charles Mason, Delbert Malone, Greg Polley and Rick Truesdell.
