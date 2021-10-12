Charles “Tad” Duncan, 87, of Shelby, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 2, 1934, in Hendricks Township, Michigan, a son of the late Joe and Isabelle (Wilcoxin) Duncan.
Tad was a faithful member and treasurer of Temple of God Church in Shelby. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and worked as a millwright at General Motors for 34 years. Tad enjoyed photography, wood carving, hunting, fishing, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He was well known for playing the banjo and he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Wilma “Jerry” (Feltner) Duncan, whom he married March 3, 1957; his children, Cheryl Duncan of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and Melissa “Missy” (Mike) Reinke of North Ridgeville, Ohio; siblings, Louise Evans of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Jeanne Faragone of Brunswick, Ohio, James Jarrells, Archie (Gloria) Duncan, and Roberta (Greg) Sparks, all of Vanceburg; six grandchildren, Andrea, Ashley, Sarah, Briana, Alex, and Nicholas; seven great-grandchildren and special caregivers, Crystal Campo and Wanda Alonso.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mavis Duncan; siblings, Joe R. Duncan, Jack Duncan, Colin Duncan, Margarite Evans, Emma Lou Cropper, and Norma Faye Duncan; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Minnie Feltner.
Tad’s family would like to give a special thanks to Stein Hospice for the great care they provided to him.
Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor George Lewis and Pastor John Montgomery officiating.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio.
