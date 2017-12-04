Deanna Sue Brown, 75, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Vanceburg, died Sunday, December 3, 2017, at her home.
Sue was born in Vanceburg and spent her life teaching kindergarten at Lewis County schools. She was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Joe E. Brown, of Lawrenceburg; four stepsons, Charles (Edith) Brown of Garrison, Kenny Brown of Clermont, Florida, Donald Brown and David (Judy) Brown, both of Frankfort; a brother, Roger Glen Brown of Vanceburg; an aunt, Wanda Edington of Vanceburg; an uncle, Gordon (Dorothy) Brown of Vanceburg; ten grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and Bertram Brown.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, 1725 Louisville Road in Frankfort. Reverends Scott Johnson, Andrew Messinger and Charles Brown will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Additional services will be at First Christian Church of Garrison Friday at 2:00 p.m. with visitation there beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.