Shirlene A. Cooper, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center with her family by her side.
Shirlene was born in Floyd County June 29, 1938, to the late Crit and Laura Johnson Hall.
She had served as a teacher aide at Garrison Elementary School, was a homemaker, and taught Sunday school at Bivens Chapel Church where she was a member. Most of all she was a Christian. Her hobbies included collecting salt and pepper shakers, amassing more than 100 sets. Shirlene loved to read and crochet. She was a member of the Lewis County Homemakers, PTA, and Senior Citizens.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Earl Cooper, whom she married August 16, 1958, at Vanceburg; four daughters, Vicki Boone of Winchester, Melody (John) Mathis of Almo, Jill (Brian) Lambert of Garrison, and Stacy (Brian) Flannery of Oldtown; three sisters, Shelby Sanders of Garrison, Norma (Bob) Burgess of Milton, West Virginia, and Judy (Earl) Jordan of Dublin, Ohio; three brothers, Clyde (Loretta) Hall, Clarence Hall, and Clinton (Penny) Hall, all of Garrison; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford Hall and Clayton Hall; and two sons-in-law, Steve McVey, Rick Clark, and Jim Boone.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Sanders, Willie Sowards, Matthew Lambert, Bryson Clark, Aaron Justice, and Richie Kasper.
