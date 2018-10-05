Shelby G. Mason, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Shelby was born in Lewis County November 28, 1939, to the late William and Osa Himes Mason. He was a lifelong farmer and loved Bluegrass music. He enjoyed watching UK basketball and baseball.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judith Sweet Mason; three sons, Todd (Brooke) Mason of Tollesboro, Russell Mason and Leonard (Paula) Maso both of Vanceburg; one sister, Jenny Garrett of Foster; three grandchildren, Leonard Mason Jr., Bentley Graham Mason, and Tanner Mason; and two great-grandchildren Zoey Layne Mason and Zayden Lucas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Avery Carter Mason; seven sisters, Ethel Henderson McCall, Naomi Wills, Ruby Hampton, Geraldine Henderson, Velma Malone, Beulah Mason Barr, and Jerry Mason; and four brothers, Hollis Mason, Lawrence Mason, Otis Mason, and Earl Mason.
A private graveside service will be at Ebenezer Cemetery with Bro. Charles Hampton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Tulley, Jack McCall, Leonard Mason, Russell Mason, Paul Thayer, and Randy Mason.
