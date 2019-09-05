Savannah Horsley, 30, of Garrison, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born April 4, 1989, in Ashland, a daughter of Mart and Rose Lean Wilburn Jordan.
She was employed as a certified nursing assistant at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to her parents, survivors include two children, Hunter Allen Horsley and Summer May Horsley; two sisters, Rose Wilburn and Vonna Lynn Wilburn, both of Garrison; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Malone Funeral Home in Grayson. Burial will be in in Adkins Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be sent at www.malonefuneralhome.com.