Savannah Horsley

Savannah Horsley

Savannah Horsley, 30, of Garrison, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born April 4, 1989, in Ashland, a daughter of Mart and Rose Lean Wilburn Jordan.

She was employed as a certified nursing assistant at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In addition to her parents, survivors include two children, Hunter Allen Horsley and Summer May Horsley; two sisters, Rose Wilburn and Vonna Lynn Wilburn, both of Garrison; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Malone Funeral Home in Grayson. Burial will be in in Adkins Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences and memories may be sent at www.malonefuneralhome.com.

