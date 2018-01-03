Saundra Ranae Cooley, 54, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Saundra was born in Mason County January 31, 1963, to the late Charles Moore and Mary Grayson Moore.
Saundra had worked as a waitress for Margie’s Restaurant in Tollesboro and was a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her mother, who resides at Tollesboro, survivors include a son, Chase Ray (Ashley) Cooley of Grayson; one brother, Christopher Moore; two special nieces, Brittany Nicole Moore Calvert and Corey Elizabeth Moore; and a great-niece, Laura Grace Calvert.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Cooley; and a brother, Charles Todd Moore.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Happy Hollow Church at Tollesboro with Bro. Mike Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in Happy Hollow Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Marty Wright, Ricky Hilterbrand, Phillip Grayson, Stephen Grayson, John Walker, and Carl Gerike.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements for Saundra Ranae Moore.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.