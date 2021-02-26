Sarah McGlone

Sarah Ann McGlone, 34, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born at Dearborn, Colorado, on October 31, 1986, a daughter of Candy Collins of Dillsboro, Indiana, and the late Edward Courter.
Sarah enjoyed being with family and doing crafts. She also loved to cook and go for walks.
Left to cherish Sarah’s memories, in addition to her mother, are three daughters, Grace Courter of Maysville, Ariel Baker and Jerrika McGlone, both of Vanceburg; one son, Zavier Ott of Batesville, Indiana; two sisters, Becky Ingle and Nadja Courter, both of Indiana; and two brothers, Timothy Courter of Kentucky and Scott Courter of Indiana. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
At the family’s request there will be no service at this time.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.