Samuel Camp Johnson Jr., 90, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
Camp was born in Vanceburg March 17, 1926, to the late Samuel C. and Doris Pugh Johnson.
Camp graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree and was a staunch supporter of the UK football program. Camp loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, and taking walks through the woods.
Camp was a former Vanceburg businessman having owned and operated Vanceburg Supply Company for 45 years. Camp and his wife Eleanor founded and operated Bridge Boy Drive-In. He also trained and showed Tennessee Walking Horses.
Camp was a World War II veteran, having served in the Pacific Theatre. He was very proud of his service to his country.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy (Jeff) McEldowney of Maysville; three sons, Sam (Susan) Johnson, Ben (Diane) Johnson, and David (Weeda) Willis, all of Vanceburg; a brother, Lucien (Kathy) Johnson of Orlando, Florida; a sister, Olivia (Tony) Overby of Flemingsburg;10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Hampton Johnson, in 1998; a sister, Rachel Gaines Speyer; and a daughter, Meredith Willis.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017, at the Vanceburg Christian Church with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, and one hour prior to services at Vanceburg Christian Church.
