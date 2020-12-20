Ruth Moore

Ruth Rhoden Moore, 78, of Garrison, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 9, 1942, in Greenup County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma Royster Rhoden.
Ruth attended South Shore Church of Christ and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed going to church, camping, fishing, bluegrass festivals, and cooking and caring for her family.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Nichol “Bob” Moore; three sons, Robert Moore Jr. (Donna), John Moore (Teresa), and Chris Moore (Amanda), all of Garrison; two daughters, Karen Killen of Garrison and Anita Moore (Mike Corns) of Tollesboro; 12 grandchildren, Mike Killen (Sara), Amy Cooper, David Stone (Elaine), Samantha Stout (Matt), Bradley Stone (Alicia), Bobby Moore III (Brittany), Jeremy Moore (Shawna), Joshua Moore, Kaylee Toller (Dustin), Maci Moore, Rikki Moore, and Owen Moore; 16 great-grandchildren, Max Killen, Luke Killen, Andrew Cushard, Chloe Boyd, Olivia Boyd, Remi Stone, Carter Moore, Hailee Moore, Evelyn Moore, Duane Moore, Erik Moore, Kobey Moore, Gatlin Toller, Hunter Stout, Ethan Stout, Jordan Carver, Kyle Killen, and Kinley Cooper; five brothers, Marshall Rhoden (Marcella) of Greenup, Virgil Rhoden (Kathy) of Garrison, David Rhoden (Patty) of Greenup, Zandle Rhoden of Garrison, and Billy Rhoden of South Portsmouth; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Rhoden and Tiny Rhoden, both of Greenup. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Joseph Moore; three brothers, Wayne Rhoden, Hershal Rhoden, and Ronald Rhoden; one son-in-law, James Killen; and one sister-in-law, Velma Rhoden.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Gary Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Moore, Mike Killen, Bradley Stone, Jeremy Moore, David Stone, and Joshua Moore.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.