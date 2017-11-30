Rusty Lee Thompson, 58, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday morning, November 29, 2017, at his home.
He was born February 22, 1959, in Lewis County, a son of the late James William and Ruth Zornes Thompson.
Rusty enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends.
Rusty is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Anthony Zornes Jr. of Garrison; one grandson, Tony Dale Zornes; four sisters, Rhonda and Bob Swick of Ohio, Michelle and Jerry Noble of Garrison, Wanda Hardeman of Vanceburg, and Diana Paulson of Billings, Montana; and one half-brother, James “Jimmy” Thompson of California. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Randy Thompson, Johnny Ray Thompson, and Wayne Gilliam; and one sister, Karen Thompson Brower.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Scotty Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Rusty’s nephews will serve as pallbearers.