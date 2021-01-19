William “Russell” Jordan, 79, of Garrison, went to his Heavenly home Sunday, January 17, 2021, following a three year battle with cancer.
He was born August 1, 1941, in Greenup County, a son of the late John William Gobel Jordan and Elizabeth Frazier Jordan.
Russell was a man of Christian beliefs and a retired laborer of Labor Union 83. He raised tobacco for many years and enjoyed watching classic television shows and westerns with his family. He was a loving and caring supporter of his family and friends who will be missed but always loved and remembered by those he leaved behind.
Russell is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lebertia Jean Stamper Jordan; three children, Helen Jordan Evans (Matthew), William Jordan Jr. and Amy Saunders (Shawn); and five grandchildren, Tina Jordan, John Jordan, Dylan Saunders, Ethan Saunders and Isabella Saunders. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Virgie Madlene Jordan Burton, and his stepmother, Helen Pauline Woodard Jordan.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. John Stamper officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be William Jordan, Shawn Saunders, Ethan Saunders, Matthew Evans, Dylan Saunders and John Jordan.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.