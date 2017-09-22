Ruby Ellen Smith Wilson, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday morning, September 21, 2017, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born August 12, 1933, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late LeAnder and Lola Lee Conley Smith.
Ruby was a member of the Union Baptist Church and enjoyed working in her flowers, bird watching, quilting and spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren.
Ruby is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Pauline and Maurice Gilliam of Vanceburg, Phyllis and Franklin Mawk of Tollesboro, Vickie and Larry Howard of Petersville, and Rhonda and Jack Riley of Morehead; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert Wilson; two brothers, Norman Smith and Kenneth Smith; and five sisters, Cora Johnson, Francis Smith, Rosie Bloomfield, Darlene Smith, and Flora Smith.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Gulley Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, and after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.