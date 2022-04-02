Ruby Underwood

Ruby C. Flinders Underwood, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Hospice Of Hope in Maysville.
Ruby was born in Lewis County on February 20, 1944, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Avis Smith Flinders.
Ruby was a member of Happy Hollow Church. She was a loving mother who enjoyed going to church, shopping, crafts, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, James Underwood; two daughters, Lisa Murphy of Lewisburg and Brenda Brooks of Ewing; six brothers, Wayne Flinders, Lynn Flinders, Glenn Flinders, Billy Flinders, Harlan Flinders, and Jerry Bob Flinders, all of Vanceburg; four sisters, Lora Wright, Lillie Cooper, Mary Caseman, and Brenda Polley, all of Vanceburg; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by three sisters, Beatrice Polley, Tillie Evelyn Bear and Linda Polley.
At the families request, there will be no service.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.