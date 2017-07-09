Ruby Kinney Bryan Morgan, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away with her family by her side Wednesday July 5, 2017, at her home after an extended illness.
Ruby was born in Lewis County June 1, 1935, to the late Edgar and Mary Carrington Kinney. She worked as a nurses aid in Ohio and was a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith and was baptized into the Christian Baptist Church.
Ruby’s survivors include her companion, Paul Morgan of Vanceburg; four daughters, Debbie Bryan of Tollesboro, Mary (Kenneth) Fite of Vanceburg, Sharon Howard and Pamela (Eddie) Gray, both of Paducah; three sons, Allen (Connie) Bryan of Vanceburg, Harold (Trudy) Bryan of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and John Smith of Paducah; a brother, Bill Stevenson of Vanceburg; a sister, Jewell Kinney of Vanceburg; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth Henderson; two sisters, Lillian Williamson and Dorothy Overstreet; and three brothers, Frank Stevenson, Donnie Stevenson, and Bruce Kinney.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday July 8, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Josh Bryan, Allen David Bryan Jr., Tim Fite, Jon Fite, and Kenneth Fite.
