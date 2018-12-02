Ruby B. Delong, 91, of Burtonville, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Ruby was born May 20, 1927, in Mason County to the late William and Laddie Reeder Browning.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a longtime member of Pine Valley Christian Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie D. Martin and husband, Jerry of Versailles; sons, Raymond Owen Delong and wife, Vivian of Frankfort, Ohio, and Johnnie Ray Delong of Lexington; grandchildren, Lisa Osbon, Angela (Mark) Moralez, Jared (Hillary) Martin, Brittany (Brant) Grose and Hunter Delong; great-grandchildren, Jace and Declan Martin, Keeley, Delaney and Avery Grose, Cody and Garrett Osbon, Bryan and Caleb Ankrom and Jessica and Roman Moralez; great-great-grandson, Ryder Osbon; and a brother, John T. (Colleen) Browning of Maysville.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Lawrence Delong and Eugene Curtis Delong; and siblings Paul Browning, Howard Browning, Newell Browning and Doris Rigdon.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Boone – Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Ruby will be laid to rest in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody, Osbon, Garrett Osbon, Jared Martin, Brant Grose, Hunter Delong and Mark Rigdon.