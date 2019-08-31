Ronnie Lee Spencer, 67, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Fleming County Hospital.
Born in Lewis County on November 2, 1951, he was a son of Gracie Belle Logan Spencer and the late William Henry Spencer.
Ronnie retired from East Kentucky Power after 37 years of service as a coal yard operator.
In addition to his mother, Ronnie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlene Hester Spencer; his daughter, Dana Case and husband, Rod; his daughter, Krista Spencer and fiancé, Jonathan Whitt; his daughter, Holly Spencer; and his granddaughter, Cara Spencer; his brothers, Roger (Diane) Spencer, William Henry (Bonnie) Spencer Jr., Thomas (Kathy) Spencer, and Billy Ray Spencer; and his sisters, Debbie Cooper and Diane (Mike) Evans.
In addition to his father, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, James A. “Meathead” Spencer; and his nephews, Travis Spencer and Marky Dale Spencer.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Tom Redmon officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Chris Spencer, Dennis Cooper, Larry Spencer, Justin Flack, Aaron Flack, and Mike Evans. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Glascock, Barry Daniels, Randy Vice, Doug Vice, and Marty Vice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children (110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508) and Markey Cancer Center (C/O UK Healthcare, PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588)
