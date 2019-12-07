Robert Wayne Himes, 62, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 15, 1957, in Mason County, a son of the late Robert E. and Ruth Ann Barbour Himes.
Robert was a member of the Pine Valley Christian Church and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed trucking, staying home with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife, Connie McCann Himes; two sons, Robert W. Himes II and Ryan Jody Himes (Brittani) all of Tollesboro; two grandchildren, Ettie Mae Ruth Himes and Ryan Ezra Himes; and one brother, Jeff Himes (Suzanne) of Tollesboro. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Heinrich Hal Himes.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Pine Valley Church at Tollesboro with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Valley Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Pine Valley Church, 1985 Simmons Road at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services are caring for all arrangements.