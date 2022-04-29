Ricky Doyle

Ricky Lee Doyle, 62, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Maysville on August 18, 1959, he was the son of the late Hubert Doyle and the late Ruth Browning Doyle.
Ricky worked as a carpenter.
He is survived by his siblings, Ina Stout, Ella Mae (Sam) Pollitt, William (Daisy) Doyle, Eula Washburn, Linda (Lovell) Cropper, Brenda Humphries, Doug (Corinna) Doyle, and Joey (Kim) Doyle; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Carl, David Earl, Charles, Bobby, Mary Jo, and Larry Dean Doyle.
Services for Ricky are private.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for the arrangements.
