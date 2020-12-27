Richard Rigdon

Richard “Dick” Rigdon, 83, of Vanceburg, died December 25, 2020, at home with his family at his side.
Mr. Rigdon, an Army veteran, was a farmer and owner of Rigdon Lumber Company.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Rankins Rigdon; his daughters, Trina (Denise) Rigdon and Kim Ferguson; a grandson, Nick (Kristen) Ferguson; a brother, Gay Rigdon; and a sister, Mary McClurg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruby Elliott Rigdon; a brother Jerry Rigdon; and a sister, Barbara Cropper.
Private services are under the direction of Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg. Mr. Rigdon will be laid to rest in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.