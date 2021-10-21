Richard Bryant Hornback, 60, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday October 20, 2021.
He was born on December 31, 1960, son of the late Sherry Lee Hornback. Richard was employed with Yancy Brothers for over 35 years. He was a member of Atlanta Revival Center.
Richard is survived by his wife, Christine Hornback; two sons, Caleb Hornback and Colin Hornback; and sister, Dawn (Jay) Cushard. Richard is also survived by in-laws, Joyce (Richard) Westfall, Anna (James) Brown, Eva (John) Lewis, Patty (Mike) Dunigan and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his mother and father in-law, Margaret and Clifford Gilliam; and sister-in-law, Donna Faye Fultz.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Vance Murphy.
Interment to follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
