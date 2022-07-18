Regina Mustard, 70, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.
Regina was born in Lewis County on August 12, 1951, a daughter of the late Leo and Velva Conley Evans.
In her earlier years she worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg. She also was a caretaker for the elderly. She loved knitting and sewing in her spare time. Regina attended the Church of God. She loved playing the piano and was especially fond of her puppies.
Left to cherish Regina’s memories are a son, Wayne (Tonya) Mustard of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Kathleen Riffe of Garrison and Virgie Stone of Vanceburg; four grandsons, Zachary Mustard, Michael (Shayla) Mustard, Terrence Mustard, and Tyler Mustard; six great-grandchildren, Myley Grace Mustard, Layton Edward Mustard, Judson Laine Mustard, Gabby Mustard, Alex Mustard, and Karysyn Mustard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Mustard in December of 2017; two sisters, Eileen Kennard and Olive Elliott; three brothers, Nelson Evans, Allen Evans, and Alvanna Evans; and three babies who died in infancy.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Teresa Roe officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.