Raymond Smith, 77, Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Smith was born in Lewis County, son of the late Henry and Dorothy Butler Smith.
Mr. Smith was a great husband and wonderful father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Judy Ann Smith; a son, Shane Smith (Sharon); two daughters, April Smith and Tonya Lintner (Bryon); five grandchildren, Josh Smith, Amber Kearney (Nick), Noah Smith, Jennifer Chapell, and Leah Lintner; a brother, Vernon Smith; five sisters, Margie Reed, Ann Lewis, Nova Bannister, Tena Jarrells, and Kathy Mefford, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Roxie Lawson, Nellie Bradford, Mary Bloomfield, Judy K. Smith, Alvia Hartley, and an infant sister; and brothers, Henry Smith Jr. and Lovell Smith.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.