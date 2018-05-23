Raymond M. Rouse Sr., 97, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully with his granddaughter by his side Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Maysville Nursing and Rehab.
He was born September 28, 1920, at Petersville to the late Elbert and Lillian Stidman Rouse.
Raymond worked as a truck driver, was a foreman for US Shoe for 30 years, operated heavy equipment in the construction of the Greenup Dam and the Atomic Plant at Piketon, Ohio.
He was a platoon sergeant in the US Army and proudly served his country in Germany and France during WWII and 18 months in Persia. He was a lifetime member of the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Sara Mustard of Vanceburg; a daughter, Jill Newman of Portsmouth, Ohio; and a special neighbor, Janice Smith of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Meriam Copens Rouse; his son, Raymond M. Rouse Jr.; and two sisters, Gladys and Elsie
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Rev. Wilma Erwin officiating. Burial will be in Black Oak Cemetery.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
