Ray G. Hurst, 80, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Ray was born April 5, 1941, at Greenup, a son of the late Raymond and Lacy (McFarland) Hurst.
He retired in 2005 from National Lime and Stone in Bucyrus, Ohio, after 35 years. He was a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Oceola, Ohio, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and sitting on his porch.
Survivors include 12 children, Tony (Kim) Stapleton of Blanchester, Ohio, Patricia Stone of Bucyrus, Ohio, Lynda (Doug) Cole of Bucyrus, Ohio, Mike Hurst of Nevada, Ohio, Ginny (Tom) Cole of Nevada, Ohio, Tim (Annette) Hurst of Bucyrus, Ohio, Becky Smith of Marion, Ohio, Missy (Shawn Green) King of Bucyrus, Ohio, Rodney Hurst of Nevada, Ohio, Tina (Justin) Hurst of Delaware, Ohio, Randy Hurst of Nevada, Ohio, and Lacey (John) Massey of Nevada, Ohio. Ray is also survived by 31 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren who will sadly mourn his passing.
Ray married Carlon Stone on January 22, 1971. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2001. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Gloral Madden and Ven Gay Hurst.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home Vanceburg with Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Burial will follow in Granny Thomas Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, or Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
