Pauline Chinn

Marian Pauline Pollitt Chinn, 86, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Roy and Minnie Bell Howell Pollitt.
Pauline is survived by two sons, John L. “Chop” Chinn Jr. (Karen) of London and Tony Chinn of Vanceburg; four daughters, Sandy (Donnie) Applegate of Tollesboro, Cindy (Ronnie) Thoroughman of Vanceburg, Peggy (Rick) Thoroughman of Vanceburg, and Cathy (Rick) Schintzius of McDermott, Ohio; and one sister, Oleta Pettit of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Leslie Chinn Sr.; one daughter, Sharon Ann Chinn; three brothers, Robert “Bob” Pollitt, Jimmy Pollitt, and Elmer Pollitt; and six sisters, Audrey Burriss, Betty Durham, Alma Combess, Mary Jane Burriss, Olive Mae Horsley, and Virginia Pollitt.
