Paul R. Morgan, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Hospice of Hope Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Paul was born at Buena Vista, Ohio, April 5, 1934, to the late Floyd and Bessie Eulett Morgan. He was a life-long trucker, driving for various companies in Kentucky and Ohio. Paul liked to take long country drives and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include several stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Ruby Kinney Morgan, on July 5, 2017; two brothers, Hobert Morgan and Lester Morgan; and five sisters, Ruth Cassidy, Mary Ranchen, Rebecca Tackett, Loretta Morgan, and Jessie Marie Fite.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Fite, Tim Fite, Jon Fite, Allan Bryan Jr., Dean Henderson, and Josh Bryan.
