Paul Jamison, 84, of Garrison, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at his home following an extended illness with his family by his side.
Paul was a retired member of the Local Laborer’s Union #1445. He loved to hunt, fish, play the Kentucky and Ohio lotteries and spend time with his family and friends.
He was born July 30, 1934, at the family home in Greenup County.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Wanda Bentley Jamison; three sons; Rocky (Nedra) Jamison of Montgomery, Randy (Denise) Jamison of Bentleyville, and Mitchell (Tammy) Jamison of McDowell; a brother Shannon (Bertie) Jamison of Garrison; a sister, Cortie Potter of Montgomery; eight grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan) Hurley of Morrow, Ohio, Laura (Dustin) Bradford of Tollesboro, Abigail (Austin) Powell of Garrison, Natalie Jamison of Bentleyville, Faith Jamison, Blake Jamison, Tessa Jamison and Keria Jamison all of McDowell; eight great-grandchildren, Maggie Hurley of Morrow, Ohio, Brianna Carver, Bella Carver, Brylee Bentley and Braelyn Bradford all of Tollesboro, and Ryder Powell and Remi Powell of Garrison. Numerous other family members and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the late John and Carrie Wolfe Jamison of Lewis County; five brothers, Lovell Jamison, of Detroit, Michigan, Pearl Jamison, Tipton Jamison, RB Jamison and Shelby Jamison all of Garrison; and a brother-in-law, Richard Potter.
Services were Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Morton Funeral Home in South with Bro. Larry Madden officiating. Burial was in Jamison Family Cemetery.