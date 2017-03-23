Paul Russell Cunningham, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday morning, March 23, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born March 27, 1927, in Greenup County, a son of the late William Valentine and Francis Fern Preston Cunningham.
Paul attended Garrison First Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Chessie Railroad after 42 years of service and enjoyed farming, loafing, talking to his friends, reading, working puzzles and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson.
Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Kennedy Cunningham; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Brenda Sue Cunningham of Vanceburg; one grandson and his wife, Jason Wayne and Nicole Cunningham of Vanceburg; one great-granddaughter, McKenzie Rose Cunningham; and one brother, Jerry D. Cunningham of Waverly, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Cunningham and Harce Cunningham.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Roger Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with full military honors accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.