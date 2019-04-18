Paul Eugene Burriss, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born January 15, 1943, in Lewis County, a son of the late John and Garnet Stephenson Burriss.
Paul was of the Christian faith and a lifelong farmer. He loved horses, mules, Blue Grass and Gospel music and spending time with his family and friends.
Paul is survived by two sons, Paul Brent Burriss (Marina) of Circleville, Ohio, and Clayton Burriss of Vanceburg; one brother, Roger Burriss (Vickie) of Vanceburg; two sisters, Virginia Liles of Louisville, and Rosalee Jordan (Lowell) of Vanceburg; and five grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Bessie Mabel Cooper Burriss; one son, William Burriss; four brothers, Samuel Burriss, Hayden Burriss, Thurman “Peanut” Burriss and an infant brother; and three sisters, Mary Francis Hurd and two infant sisters.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.