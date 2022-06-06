Patty Kennard

Patty D. Gilbert Kennard, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Maysville.
She was born January 3, 1945, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Hansel and Dorcas Sartin Gilbert.
Patty was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist for many years where she enjoyed playing the piano. She was always ready to travel and loved going out to eat, helping others, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patty is survived by one son, Tom (Tammy) Kennard Jr. of Killen, Alabama; three grandchildren, Ashley (Jason) Brammer, Josh Kennard, and Savannah (Ryan) Siniard ; six great-grandchildren, Emma Jo, Brody, Keegan, Gunnar, Finley, and Gryffin; two sisters Judy Harrison of Titusville, Florida, and Sheila (Roger) McCall of Maysville. A host of other family and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak. Bro. Bob Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.