Patti Rose

Patricia Sue “Patti” Brown Rose, 72, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, June 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle because she never stopped fighting, no matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Patti stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
She was born May 31, 1949, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Howard and Mabel Scott Brown.
Patti was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a retired pharmacy technician and enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, writing, and spending countless hours with family and friends. Patti was an avid UK fan and could be found swinging on her porch most days enjoying the flowers she had planted. She loved her roses and took meticulous care of them.
Patti is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Rose; her two children, of whom she was very proud, Steven Reis II (Sandi Killen) and Melanie Reis (Aaron McGlone) of Vanceburg; nine grandchildren, of whom she was a loving grandma, Hannah Hinson (Jesse), Carson Rickett, Steven Reis III, and Austin Reis of Vanceburg, Noah Dotson of Boyd County, Richard Rose IV, Kaylee Rose, Lylah Thacker, and Reese Rose of Pikeville; two great-grandchildren, Ezie Hinson and Briar Hinson; her brothers and sisters, Alice Miracle (Pete), Brenda Lykins (Roger) and Robert Brown of Vanceburg, Janice Gum (Roger) of Garrison, Jerry Brown and Howard Brown of Florida; and her beloved cats, Belle and Rosie. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Brown and Christine Strausbaugh.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Bryan Reis officiating. Interment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Todd Tolliver, Steven Reis III, Aaron McGlone, Dane Blankenship, Jesse Hinson, and Bryan Reis.