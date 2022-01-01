Patricia McCane

Patricia Ray McCane, beloved wife of the late Arnold McCane for 37 years, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was a member of Lifespring Christian Church and a former teacher at Colerain High School.
Patricia was the devoted mother of Michael (Birdie) McCane, Debbie (Ken O’Connor) McCane and Steve (Beth) McCane, and the loving sister of Betty (the late David) Richey.
She is also survived by six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
Services were December 30, 2021, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio.
Interment followed in Arlington Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati.
