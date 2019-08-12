Patricia Mae Fetters

Patricia Mae Reese Fetters, 63, of Maysville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born June 18, 1956, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Gordon and Violet Mae Erskin Reese
Patricia was of the Christian faith and enjoyed camping, fishing, riding horses and spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 45 years, Sammy Fetters; one daughter, Angela Mae Bess of Lewis County; two brothers, Paul Reese of Maysville, and Ricky Reese of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister, Connie Tolle of Maysville; and three grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kirsten Applegate; and two brothers, Roger Reese and Troy Reese.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.