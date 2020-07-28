Patricia Hampton

Patricia Ann Hampton, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 25, 2020, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was known by many names including Patty and Pat, but mostly Nanny.
She always said, “Call me what you want, but never call me late for dinner.” Her sense of humor and way with children, as well as a young and fun loving spirit are some of the reasons she was such a well known staple in our area, and further.
From teaching children their ABCs at Garrison Elementary as a Foster Grandparent to helping local children learn to swim, sew, craft, and learn to love life, Nanny always tried to see the brighter things in life, and “boogie” her way through tough situations.
A true shining light for anyone who crossed her path.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father, Rosemary Sprinkle and Marion Bennett of South Shore; her son, Donald Lumpkins of Flemingsburg; and her husband, Thomas Hampton of South Shore.
This wonderful woman is survived by her memories, and through her children she will live on. Her eldest son, Larry “Joe” Lumpkins (Clara) of Garrison, Terry Lumpkins (Sue) of Garrison, Sue Silvey (Bub) of Vanceburg, and Cindy Watkins (Wayne) of South Shore. She is also survived by her brother, Ed Bennett of South Shore, along with many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who will miss her immensely. Not to be forgotten, Nanny’s beloved cat Buddy, as well as any stray, bird, or raccoon that found a safe haven near her gentle spirit.
She was known to always have a smile on her face and a welcoming persona. Patty loved to dance, and would take her children and their friends to the disco called Peter-O’s every Sunday night in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The entire family knows now that she is dancing along those streets of gold with no pain, and that familiar smile on her face.
Family may call upon the Roberson Funeral Home Located in South Shore at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with friends to follow from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The funeral will be at the same location starting at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, followed by a graveside service.
Patty will be buried in Mt.Zion Cemetery where she will be surrounded by loved ones and dear friends.
Our beloved Nanny is in pain no more, and wouldn’t want sadness but a celebration of the amazing life she lived. So many hearts were touched by this woman. The family invites you to come say your “See ya later’s” . . . because in this family, we never say goodbye.