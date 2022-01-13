Pamela Bayless Scott, 64, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Pam was born at Bucyrus, Ohio, November 6, 1957, a daughter of the late Bruce and Mary Alice Hardymon Bayless, and Marilyn Bayless who raised Pam and was a special mother.
Pam was strong in her Pentecostal faith. She was a happy lady who enjoyed life. Pam enjoyed her trips to Walmart and talking on the phone, and she loved to do laundry. She cherished her family and loved every minute with them.
Left to cherish Pam’s memories are her husband, Steven Scott; two daughters, Ellen (Wayne) Smith and Tami (George) Smith of Tollesboro; a son, Woodrow (Tracey) Mullins, of Tollesboro; a bonus daughter, Peggy Ritchie of Tollesboro; 15 brothers and sisters; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Many other family members and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ruth Rigdon; four brothers, Donald Bayless, Jesse Bayless, Rodger Kilgore, and Bill Kilgore; and a bonus daughter, Jenny Brandenburg.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Chris Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Burtonville Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Woody Mullins, George Smith, Wayne Smith, Tommy Smith, David Lancaster, John Cooper, Bob McCann, Johnny Kielman, and Jake McKinney.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.