Orpha Meadows, 50, of Monticello, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Orpha was born on February 12, 1970, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Irene Wood Meadows and the late Billie Abe Meadows. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Orpha loved life, traveling the roads, and visiting family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Irene Meadows of Monticello; three brothers, Billie Anderson (and Kathy) Meadows of South Shore, Martin Robert (and Sarah) Meadows of South Shore, and James Lewis (and Beverly) Meadows, of South Shore; one sister, Jean (and Homer) Nolen of Vanceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her father, Billie Abe Meadows, she was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Richard Meadows, and one sister, Mable Ruth Meadows Perkins.
Visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home in Somerset.
Services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Keith McKim officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Church Cemetery in Monticello.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to New Salem Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.